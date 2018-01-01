2020 Children’s Day—A Virtual Experience

Children’s Day is a national holiday in Japan celebrating children’s health, happiness, and family unity.

In honor of the holiday, Shofuso celebrates children every year with festive on-site displays and activities and by hosting a Children’s Day field trip program that serves almost 500 school children each year. This year, Shofuso makes the stories and magic of Children’s Day available online for everyone beginning on May 5 when we kick off three days of social media content by raising the Koi Nobori flag during a Facebook Live stream.

Prior to Children’s Day, we invite parents and teachers to download our exclusive Children’s Day lesson plans and activities to teach their children about Japanese cultures and customs. The lesson plans will include a video tour of Shofuso by Site Manager James Webster, a video fan dance demonstration, a “Story of Shofuso” Kamishibai reading, and more. The lessons are geared towards an elementary school audience, but anyone with an interest in Japanese culture or in Shofuso is welcome to download and watch.

The lessons will be made available for free, but a $15 donation is suggested so we can continue to make resources like this available. The materials will be made available on Friday, May 1. Check back then for updates.

Register here