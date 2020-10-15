Marketing and Communications Coordinator



The Marketing Coordinator is a full-time position at the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia (JASGP). JASGP’s goal is to make Greater Philadelphia a nationally and globally known center of Japanese art, business, and culture by promoting mutual friendship and understanding between Greater Philadelphia and Japan. At JASGP, we continually celebrate cultural flexibility and curiosity through ongoing training and professional development. As an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our staff and board are representative of our varied stakeholders, including our neighbors in Philadelphia’s West Park and the Japanese heritage community in the Philadelphia region.



JASGP is a private nonprofit organization that connects Japan and Philadelphia through operating and preserving Shofuso Japanese House and Garden, which hosts over 45,000 visitors each year; producing the Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival with up to 15,000 attendees; presenting a US-Japan Business and Public Policy Series; and providing Japanese arts, business, and cultural programming for all ages.

Working under the supervision of the Associate Director of Development & Data Analytics, the Marketing Coordinator will develop and implement marketing and public relations plans and materials for institutional identity and for all JASGP programs, support program staff through the promotion of our programs and activities, and assist development staff in the creation of fundraising and membership appeals and materials. This position oversees the design, implementation, and analysis of digital, social media, and email marketing campaigns for JASGP’s programs. They will develop all print and electronic communications, manage JASGP’s website (WordPress) and social media outlets, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, coordinate with contracted web/graphic designers and our public relations company, interface with advertising outlets, work closely with staff and volunteers, and manage communications around fundraising campaigns.



A successful candidate will have a minimum of one year of marketing/public relations experience, excellent written and verbal communications skills, a demonstrated ability to prioritize work and meet deadlines with strong attention to detail, a desire to work in a friendly, high-energy, collaborative environment, and a passion for the arts, and familiarity with Japanese arts and culture. Working knowledge of Blackbaud’s Altru and Mailchimp is a plus. This position requires the ability to work occasional evening and weekend hours as scheduled.



Responsibilities:

General Marketing Duties:

Oversee all communications efforts for the organization, including implementation and maintenance of the annual marketing plan, support of membership and development efforts, and managing the production timeline for all print and digital communications projects.

Manage the promotion of all programs and events including managing the JASGP online program calendar, set and enforce marketing timelines for programs, create and post program descriptions to online events calendars, oversee website event page creation, and create social media messaging around all programs and activities.

Maintain digital image library, including online media kits.

Shepherd the production, mailing, and distribution of print collateral, including but not limited to: brochures, flyers, postcards, newsletters, one-pagers, annual reports, etc.

Oversee and coordinate the design of all collateral materials and other graphic design needs.

Manage social media and/or marketing interns.

Assist in maintaining consistent brand and style guidelines for all collateral and design work.

Website Management

Oversee management of the website including updating copy and images to ensure the website is up to date.

Monitor web traffic through Google Analytics and create reports about the effectiveness of the website.

Monitor web hosting services to ensure the website is functioning properly.

External Communications:

Create and manage e-newsletters to arts, culture, and business audiences.

Support Membership and Development efforts around Giving Tuesday, annual fundraising campaigns, and membership acquisition campaigns.

Maintain the marketing and communications calendar.

Receive and respond to media inquiries, and serve as the liaison to outside PR firms.

Track and document press about the organization.

Assist in developing partnerships with local institutions for increased marketing potential as well as developing additional benefits for our stakeholders.

Work directly with program directors and managers to evaluate public relations needs.

Write for occasional public relations work, including press releases and media advisories, and pitch stories to news outlets and reporters.

Proofread copy and maintain house style for all communication efforts.

Analysis and Evaluation:

Monitor and evaluate the success of all marketing campaigns.

Assist in survey administration, data entry, and analysis under the guidance of the Associate Director of Development & Data Analytics.

Develop benchmarks, metrics, and goals for enhanced performance data, including open and click-through rates for newsletter campaigns.

Create quarterly reports that provide analysis of the website and social media engagement.

Other responsibilities:

Maintain knowledge of best practices and new developments in the field of marketing and communications and implement as appropriate.

Actively seek out professional development opportunities.

Respond to visitor questions both in person and through various electronic channels.

Assist the grants team and Corporate Relations Manager in funder benefit fulfillment.

Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

BA or BS in a related field, or equivalent experience and knowledge.

Minimum of one year of marketing or communications experience required.

Passion for Japanese culture, nonprofits, history, and museums is a must.

Japanese language skills and experience are preferred.

Must be highly organized, flexible, energetic, and must demonstrate adaptability, and eagerness to learn in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented work environment.

Solid communications generalist with leadership capacity.

Experience developing social media content for a business or nonprofit and managing this content through a scheduling platform such as Hootsuite.

Good knowledge of public relations.

Proficient photographer.

MS Office, Google Suite, and email marketing platform proficiency is required.

Experience using Adobe Design Suite and WordPress.

Experience with Basecamp or other project management platforms is desired but not required.

Ability and means to travel as needed offsite for assignments is required.

Access to an insured motor vehicle and possession of a valid PA Driver’s License is desirable.

Frequently involved in setting up and cleaning up events at a historic site. Some lifting of tables/chairs, and walking up and down stairs occasionally required.

Reporting Relationships

This position reports directly to the Associate Director of Development & Data Analytics.

The salary range is $30k-$35k per year with medical insurance, ST and LT disability, life insurance, retirement plan participation, generous paid time off, and flexible working hours.

Currently, all administrative staff is working remotely as COVID-19 guidelines dictate, but we require residence within the Greater Philadelphia region to be able to participate in activities at Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center.

Application Details

Please email a resume, cover letter, and three writing and/or design samples of recent work as a single PDF with your name as the file name by November 6, 2020, to:

Kara Petraglia

Associate Director of Development & Data Analytics

kpetraglia@japanphilly.org

No phone calls, please.