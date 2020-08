Join us every other Tuesday at 11am morning serenity break from working at home to check out our virtual tours of Shofuso.

For one peaceful hour, a Shofuso visitor services associates will guide you through the house, the gardens, and pond to see the koi. Virtual group tour registration is $10 per person (free for JASGP members) and will be held on Zoom.

Register for August 25: https://51111.blackbaudhosting.com/51111/Shofuso-Virtual-Tours-25Aug2020