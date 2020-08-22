2020 Philadelphia Obon Festival Marketplace
The 8th Annual Philadelphia Obon Festival is dedicated to those affected by the unexpected events this year. To give our guests the full experience for 2020, we have invited some of our favorite merchants from the Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival and Obon Festival to showcase their Japan-focused merchandise. Check out the shops below to find great gift ides or just something special for yourself.
Click on the images below to be taken to their shops.
Hikari wo Sagasu
Hikari wo Sagasu specializes in original handmade accessories inspired by Japanese culture. Hikari wo Sagasu specializes in original handmade accessories inspired by Japanese culture—from earrings and necklaces to origami and kanzashi hair pieces! New to our shop are our lovely fabric face masks made with Japanese fabrics and anime ones too!
Japanwave
For the last 13 years, Japanwave has offered Japanese gift items and Japanese stationery in the United States.
YokoDana Kimono
Since 1998, YokoDana Kimono has sold authentic vintage Japanese bulk kimonos, vintage kimono fabrics, and more.
Bee Handmade Boutique
Bee Handmade creates Amigurimi toys, sashiko, temari, and offers Japanese craft supplies.