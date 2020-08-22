2020 Philadelphia Obon Festival Marketplace

The 8th Annual Philadelphia Obon Festival is dedicated to those affected by the unexpected events this year. To give our guests the full experience for 2020, we have invited some of our favorite merchants from the Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival and Obon Festival to showcase their Japan-focused merchandise. Check out the shops below to find great gift ides or just something special for yourself.

