Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia

For centuries, Japan has celebrated the return of spring with ohanami – parties beneath the blossoming cherry trees with food, drink, and entertainment. Now you can experience this delightful tradition without days of arduous travel.

The Business & Public Policy Series addresses the major economic, trade, and international issues facing the nations of the Pacific rim with a focus on the US-Japan relationship. JASGP Corporate Members receive special discounts and sponsorship opportunities.

Obon is a festival that combines spiritualism with communal fun. It is a three day festival based on the Buddhist belief that ancestors’ spirits visit the world of the living. During the day, people attend carnival-like events, and there is traditionally a community-specific Bon dance.

All JASGP members get free admission to Shofuso, the historic Japanese house and garden located in West Fairmount Park.

JASGP members receive a 10% discount on all purchases made in the Shofuso gift shop.

Members receive discounts on JASGP programs and events, including the Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival, Japanese Classroom, and more.

Members are invited to attend our special members only programing, events, and opportunities, such as our monthly Members Only Night at Shofuso.

Ambassador, Guardian, and Society level members receive guest passes to Shofuso to share with their friends and family.

Members get special offers and discounts with partner organizations, such as a free subscription to Better Homes & Gardens, and a 20% discount on purchases from the White Flower Farm catalog.

Shofuso is a historic Japanese house and garden that has been part of Philadelphia for 60 years. It is nationally ranked by the Journal of Japanese Gardening, is listed on the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places, and is part of the Fairmount Park National Historic District.

Guided tours of the house are available at no additional cost but are dependent on docent availability. Groups of 10 or more require a reservation.

Address: Lansdowne Dr & Horticultural Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19131

Phone: 215-878-5097

Email: info@japanphilly.org

For hours, admissions, and other visitor information, click here.

