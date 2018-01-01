Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia

For centuries, Japan has celebrated the return of spring with ohanami – parties beneath the blossoming cherry trees with food, drink, and entertainment. Now you can experience this delightful tradition without days of arduous travel.
The Business & Public Policy Series addresses the major economic, trade, and international issues facing the nations of the Pacific rim with a focus on the US-Japan relationship. JASGP Corporate Members receive special discounts and sponsorship opportunities.
Obon is a festival that combines spiritualism with communal fun. It is a three day festival based on the Buddhist belief that ancestors’ spirits visit the world of the living. During the day, people attend carnival-like events, and there is traditionally a community-specific Bon dance.
Shofuso is a historic Japanese house and garden that has been part of Philadelphia for 60 years. It is nationally ranked by the Journal of Japanese Gardening, is listed on the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places, and is part of the Fairmount Park National Historic District.
Guided tours of the house are available at no additional cost but are dependent on docent availability. Groups of 10 or more require a reservation.
Address: Lansdowne Dr & Horticultural Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19131
Phone: 215-878-5097
Email: info@japanphilly.org
For hours, admissions, and other visitor information, click here.